“Extraordinary environmental phenomenon requires an extraordinary budget response,” Akbayan Party President Rafaela David said.

David said funding should be sufficient, targeted and released on time to protect food production and livelihoods.

Akbayan called for stronger crop insurance, rehabilitation of irrigation systems, expansion of water storage and conservation projects, and targeted fuel and production assistance for farmers and fisherfolk.

Under the proposed amendments, ₱10 billion was allocated for assistance to farmers and fisherfolk, while ₱500 million was earmarked for fertilizer support.

Another ₱125 million was allocated for solar-powered irrigation systems, while about ₱5 billion was proposed for the rehabilitation of transport routes.

Despite the additions, Akbayan said the 2027 budget should still undergo a “stress test” to determine whether it can withstand the effects of prolonged El Niño on food prices, transport costs and livelihoods.

“There is a forecast. There is a warning. There is time to prepare… make the budget Super El Niño-ready with sufficient funding for food, water, production and livelihood,” David said.

She added that additional funding for agriculture should be accompanied by safeguards against corruption, kickbacks and overpriced projects.

“It must be enough, clean, transparent, and with accountability,” David said.