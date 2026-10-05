The new platform will use artificial intelligence, advanced personalization and real-time engagement tools to provide subscribers and partners with more targeted rewards, offers and other benefits.

PLDT Chief Operating Officer Menardo G. Jimenez Jr. said customer loyalty is an important part of the group’s long-term growth strategy as expectations for digital services continue to evolve.

“Customer loyalty is key to the PLDT Group's long-term growth,” Jimenez said. “As PLDT and Smart customer expectations evolve, we must strengthen our relationship with them, deepen engagement through our products and services, and deliver greater value throughout the customer journey. By investing in customer loyalty through our collaboration with Capillary, we are investing in stronger customer retention, sustainable growth, and the PLDT Group's continued industry leadership.”

For PLDT Home, the platform is expected to provide subscribers with exclusive perks, curated offers and partner benefits based on their preferences.

PLDT Home Head John Y. Palanca said the system would make customer interactions more relevant while providing additional value through personalized rewards.

Smart will also use the platform to recognize its subscribers, retailers and e-load partners. Smart officer-in-charge Lloyd R. Manaloto said bringing the programs together creates a foundation for more integrated rewards across the group.

Capillary Technologies President for APAC Santosh Reddy said the partnership would combine PLDT and Smart’s scale with Capillary’s experience in loyalty programs across Asia-Pacific and other markets.

The companies selected Capillary based on its loyalty expertise, enterprise technology infrastructure and experience supporting large-scale customer engagement programs.

The unified platform is expected to give PLDT and Smart greater flexibility to develop connected loyalty experiences as the group expands its customer and partner engagement initiatives.