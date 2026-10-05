Initial police investigation showed that the motorcycle and water tanker were traveling toward Las Piñas, with the motorcycle ahead of the tanker.

Upon reaching a curved portion of the road, the motorcycle rider allegedly attempted to overtake on the right side but lost his balance and slid onto the roadway.

Police said the rider went underneath the wheels of the tanker and sustained fatal injuries.

Emergency medical personnel who responded to the scene found the rider with no signs of life and later declared him dead.

The tanker driver was brought to the Bacoor police station and placed under arrest.

Police said documents are being prepared for inquest proceedings before the Bacoor City Prosecutor’s Office for possible charges arising from the incident.