For KZ Tandingan and TJ Monterde, a strong marriage does not mean avoiding disagreements altogether. Instead, it means learning when to set emotions aside, communicate and remember that time together is too precious to lose over prolonged arguments.

In an interview with PUSH ABS-CBN, KZ opened up about how she and her husband have matured in handling challenges in their relationship.

The singer said their commitment to each other and to their marriage has taught them that problems are better addressed through honest conversation rather than allowing emotions to take over.

“I think we’ve reached that point in our relationship na parang, because we’re committed to each other, we’re committed to the marriage, na alam namin pag na kapag magkaroon man nung problem, kailangan namin makipag-communicate sa isa’t isa,” KZ shared.

Experience has also made the couple realize that holding on to anger can cost them moments they could otherwise spend enjoying each other’s company.

“Kasi minsan pag pinapairal lang namin mga emosyon namin, nag-aaway kami, it ruins the day when we could’ve made many memories,” she added.

For KZ, the lesson appears simple but meaningful: disagreements may be inevitable, but couples still have a choice in how they respond to them.

Rather than allowing one misunderstanding to consume an entire day, she and TJ have learned to communicate and work through their differences—an approach shaped by their shared commitment to making their marriage work.

KZ and TJ’s relationship has long been admired by supporters who have followed their journey from being fellow musicians to becoming husband and wife. The two tied the knot in 2020.

Their marriage has also unfolded alongside thriving music careers, with both artists continuing to carve their respective paths while supporting each other personally and professionally.

Years into their marriage, KZ’s reflections show that some of their most important lessons have come not from grand romantic gestures but from everyday choices—talking things through, managing emotions and recognizing the value of the time they have together.

For KZ and TJ, an argument does not have to define the day. Sometimes, choosing communication instead means making room for another memory worth keeping.