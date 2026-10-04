“We will help Mary Jane adjust and make a fresh start. Through the programs of the DMW and its NRN partners, she is being provided with psychosocial counseling and livelihood assistance to ensure a smoother reintegration with her family,” Migrant Workers Secretary Hans Leo Cacdac said.

Personnel from the Department of Education’s Nueva Ecija division also visited Veloso to help her continue her studies through the ALS.

“Mary Jane is studying while waiting for her pardon. She has a strong desire to learn, which is why our ALS teachers are fully supporting her,” Schools Division Superintendent Ericson Sabacan said.

For livelihood assistance, the DMW is working with the Department of Trade and Industry to guide Veloso in choosing a business venture and completing the requirements needed to start it.

The Department of Social Welfare and Development has also extended financial assistance, while its social workers continue to support Veloso and her family.

The General Mamerto Natividad municipal government in Nueva Ecija is also assisting Veloso with her return to the community.