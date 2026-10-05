NAGA CITY – The looming threat of “Super El Niño” and its possible impact on agriculture and fisheries has prompted the Albay provincial government to plan to increase its fund allocation for the said sector for up to P100 million for the coming year.

The Albay Provincial Information Office said that Albay Gov. Noel Rosal has confirmed to attendees of the 4th National Agriculture and Fisheries Technology Exhibition (NAFTE) last week in Legazpi City that the provincial government will be raising the fund allocation from the P25 million this year to around P50 million to P100 million for 2027.

Rosal said that the additional funding will further boost the province’s preparations for the effects of the exceptionally strong El Niño that experts have warned will affect the country until March of 2027.

He added that the increased funding will be used to bolster the provincial government’s agriculture and fisheries programs, in the review of existing but unused irrigation systems, for agricultural inputs provision, and in other assistance for farmers and fisherfolks.

In a separate statement to media, Albay Provincial Agricultural Office Officer-in-Charge Daryl John Buenconsejo assured that his office is preparing an El Niño Mitigation Plan in coordination with the Albay Public Safety and Emergency Management Office in anticipation of the “Super El Niño.”

Seeds, seedlings, and fertilizers, are also ready for distribution to local government units in Albay with reported agricultural damage, Buenconsejo added.

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration that the country will be experiencing significantly reduced rainfall starting this month, leading to severe dry spells and drought risks. The Climate Change Commission also warns that urban heat indices could soar as high as 50°C.