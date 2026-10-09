At the XII Ibero-American Conference of Ministers of Agriculture and Fisheries in Córdoba, Assistant Agriculture Secretary Willie Ann M. Angsiy said attracting a new generation requires more than land distribution, loans and subsidies. Farming and fishing must become viable businesses that offer young people sustainable incomes and long-term career prospects.

The Philippines is seeking to make agriculture and fisheries more profitable and appealing to young people, as an ageing workforce threatens the long-term sustainability of food production.

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“ For the Philippines, generational renewal in agriculture and fisheries is not simply about replacing an ageing generation. It is about creating conditions that give young people a compelling reason to see agriculture and fisheries as a profession, an enterprise, and a future,” Angsiy said.

The 24-25 September conference at the Palacio de Congresos de Córdoba gathered delegations from 22 Ibero-American countries, with the Philippines and Japan participating as invited associated countries. Discussions covered food security, family farming, financing, trade, digitalization, innovation, fisheries governance and climate challenges.

Angsiy highlighted government initiatives such as the Young Farmers Challenge, which provides startup capital, business development assistance and mentoring to help young people turn agricultural ideas into enterprises. Training programs under the Agricultural Training Institute and youth councils also aim to strengthen young people's participation in the sector.

However, climate change, inflation and geopolitical tensions continue to make farm incomes unpredictable, potentially discouraging new entrants.

Angsiy also stressed the need to expand opportunities for women, who contribute to production, processing and marketing but continue to face barriers to financing, technology, property ownership and leadership. Regional programs in organic farming and mushroom production are among the efforts to improve their access to training and livelihood opportunities.

“Recognition must be accompanied by measurable access to financing and technology, training and markets, and leadership opportunities in cooperatives, producer organizations and other agricultural institutions,” she said.

The conference ended with the adoption of the Córdoba Declaration, which calls for stronger cooperation on food security, innovation, sustainability and digitalization, alongside greater youth and women’s participation in food systems.

The declaration will also contribute to discussions at the 30th Ibero-American Summit of Heads of State and Government in Madrid in November.

For the Philippines, the challenge is not only to replace ageing farmers but also to make agriculture a competitive and worthwhile career for the next generation.