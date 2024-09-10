Bataan, DA sign 1Bataan Agriculture and Fisheries Extension System

Balanga City, Bataan – The Provincial Government and the Department of Agriculture (DA) have agreed to implement the Collaborative Provincial Agriculture and Fisheries Extension Program (CPAFEP) of the 1Bataan Agriculture and Fisheries Extension System (1BAFES).

During the signing of the Memorandum of Agreement (MOA) at the Bunker here at the Capitol City on 9 September, Governor Joet Garcia said that the agreement between the Provincial Government and the DA’s Agricultural Training Institute-Regional Training Center III (ATI-RTC3) would boost the agri-fisheries sector of the province.

He added that part of the agreement is the transfer of funds worth P350,000 from ATI-RTC3 to the Provincial Government for the operation and continuous implementation of the programs, projects, and activities of the 1BAFES for 2024.

“Asahan po ninyo ang matagumpay na implementasyon ng mga programa at proyektong dala nito na magbibigay ng positibong epekto sa ating mga magsasaka at mangingisda,” he said.