Bataan, DA sign 1Bataan Agriculture and Fisheries Extension System

Balanga City, Bataan – The Provincial Government and the Department of Agriculture (DA) have agreed to implement the Collaborative Provincial Agriculture and Fisheries Extension Program (CPAFEP) of the 1Bataan Agriculture and Fisheries Extension System (1BAFES).
During the signing of the Memorandum of Agreement (MOA) at the Bunker here at the Capitol City on 9 September, Governor Joet Garcia said that the agreement between the Provincial Government and the DA’s Agricultural Training Institute-Regional Training Center III (ATI-RTC3) would boost the agri-fisheries sector of the province.
He added that part of the agreement is the transfer of funds worth P350,000 from ATI-RTC3 to the Provincial Government for the operation and continuous implementation of the programs, projects, and activities of the 1BAFES for 2024.
“Asahan po ninyo ang matagumpay na implementasyon ng mga programa at proyektong dala nito na magbibigay ng positibong epekto sa ating mga magsasaka at mangingisda,” he said.
The Sangguniang Panlalawigan (SP) recently passed the resolution approving the terms and conditions of the MOA between the Provincial Government and ATI-RTC3 for the 2024 CPAFEP of 1BAFES as part of the Provincial Government’s thrust to to improve agricultural and fisheries resilience, achieve self-sufficiency, and enhance food security through science-based innovations and supportive policies.
Meanwhile, the SP passed a resolution approving the terms and conditions of the deed of donation (DOD) involving 27 cattle under the “Livelihood Improvement Through Cattle Dispersal to Qualified Poor Barangays” program.
According to the SP, this initiative aims to boost the productivity and income of 27 small farmers, with the goal of positively impacting the province’s economic growth.