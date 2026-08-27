CREBA National President Noel “Toti” M. Cariño said the gathering will bring together developers, builders, brokers, financiers, policymakers, professionals and other stakeholders to tackle issues affecting homeownership and the future of Philippine housing.

“This year’s convention is the culmination of our continuing advocacy for practical housing solutions, stronger public-private partnerships, and policies that help more Filipinos achieve the dream of homeownership,” Cariño said.

During the membership summit, Cariño outlined several policy issues that CREBA continues to pursue, including reforms to balanced housing requirements, amendments to the Maceda Law and concerns surrounding real property valuation reforms.

The organization has also been pushing for streamlined government processes, affordable housing finance and regulations that balance consumer protection with the need to encourage more housing production.

“Balanced housing policies must ultimately encourage more housing production, not make it more difficult to build homes and communities,” Cariño said during the summit.

He added that CREBA is working with government agencies, Congress and other stakeholders to address long-standing issues facing the property sector.

Founded in 1973, CREBA has spent more than five decades advocating housing reforms and greater private-sector participation in addressing the country’s housing needs.

CREBA National Chairman Jerry M. Navarrete said the organization continues to promote policies that balance the interests of government, developers and aspiring homeowners.

“CREBA has always believed in business with a social conscience. We advocate policies that are fair to investors and developers while ensuring that housing remains within reach of ordinary Filipino families,” Navarrete said.

The Cebu convention is expected to consolidate the discussions and policy initiatives raised throughout CREBA’s regional and national activities this year.

Cariño said the event will tackle issues ranging from balanced housing and housing finance to sustainability, resilience and the future of property development.

The organizing committee is chaired by Jose R. Soberano III, CREBA national director and executive chairman of Cebu Landmasters Inc.

For Cariño, the convention’s theme reflects CREBA’s broader goal of looking beyond the construction of houses toward the development of communities and opportunities.

“Our industry today faces many challenges, but it also carries an enormous responsibility,” he said. “Every policy we advocate, every law that we seek to improve, and every project our members undertake ultimately has one purpose, to help more Filipino families realize the dream of owning a decent home in better communities.”