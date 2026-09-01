The playdate will also be the first professional basketball event to be held at the brand-new arena in Cebu City.

The Weavers are making their EASL debut after its tie-up with the Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League. Abra won the 2025 title, giving it the right to play in the EASL, where champions of other leagues in the region will also see action.

“This season represents another significant step forward for EASL,” said Henry Kerins, CEO of EASL.

“Our next level vision is about raising the standard in every aspect of our league – from the quality of competition and fan experience to our storytelling and production. Launching the season in Cebu with four outstanding clubs, in a brand new arena, is the perfect way to begin our biggest and most exciting season yet.”