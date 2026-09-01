The Abra Weavers will take part in the East Asia Super League 2026-27 Season opener on 3 October at the SM Seaside Arena in Cebu City.
The Weavers will go up against Hong Kong Eastern in the main game of the season opener that will also see the Taipei Fubon Braves and Macau Hou Chon pitting against each other in the first game.
The playdate will also be the first professional basketball event to be held at the brand-new arena in Cebu City.
The Weavers are making their EASL debut after its tie-up with the Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League. Abra won the 2025 title, giving it the right to play in the EASL, where champions of other leagues in the region will also see action.
“This season represents another significant step forward for EASL,” said Henry Kerins, CEO of EASL.
“Our next level vision is about raising the standard in every aspect of our league – from the quality of competition and fan experience to our storytelling and production. Launching the season in Cebu with four outstanding clubs, in a brand new arena, is the perfect way to begin our biggest and most exciting season yet.”