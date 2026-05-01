ECCP forum pushes collaborative action for resilient agriculture

ECCP president Paulo Duarte said the Philippines has an opportunity to lead in agricultural transformation, noting that deeper engagement with the European Union could accelerate modernization and investment, particularly with the anticipated conclusion of free trade agreement talks.

Officials also emphasized the need to strengthen farmer capacity and adopt more efficient, market-oriented production systems. Constante Palabrica said government interventions remain necessary to improve sector resilience and competitiveness, while pointing to the livestock industry as a key growth driver.

Speakers highlighted financing, sustainability, and stakeholder coordination as central to long-term progress. Former agriculture secretary Arthur Yap stressed the need for sustainable financing mechanisms, while Ching Caballero underscored the importance of building systems that can adapt and thrive amid shocks.

The forum also brought together key stakeholders from the public and private sectors, reinforcing calls for stronger collaboration to deliver practical solutions with direct impact on farmers and rural communities.