ECCP forum pushes collaborative action for resilient agriculture

The European Chamber of Commerce of the Philippines (ECCP) convened government, industry and development leaders for its 9th Sustainable Agriculture Forum on 30 April, highlighting the need for coordinated action to strengthen resilience, productivity, and inclusive growth in the country’s farm sector.
Held in Makati City, the forum underscored agriculture’s critical role in livelihoods, food security, and economic stability amid mounting global and domestic pressures. Discussions focused on climate-responsive practices, emerging technologies, and strategies to enhance competitiveness across crops, livestock and fisheries.
ECCP president Paulo Duarte said the Philippines has an opportunity to lead in agricultural transformation, noting that deeper engagement with the European Union could accelerate modernization and investment, particularly with the anticipated conclusion of free trade agreement talks.
Officials also emphasized the need to strengthen farmer capacity and adopt more efficient, market-oriented production systems. Constante Palabrica said government interventions remain necessary to improve sector resilience and competitiveness, while pointing to the livestock industry as a key growth driver.
Speakers highlighted financing, sustainability, and stakeholder coordination as central to long-term progress. Former agriculture secretary Arthur Yap stressed the need for sustainable financing mechanisms, while Ching Caballero underscored the importance of building systems that can adapt and thrive amid shocks.
The forum also brought together key stakeholders from the public and private sectors, reinforcing calls for stronger collaboration to deliver practical solutions with direct impact on farmers and rural communities.