ECCP pushes agri modernization, EU trade prospects

The forum highlighted how agriculture remains closely tied to food security, rural livelihoods, and national resilience, even as the sector continues to grapple with rising input costs, climate pressures, and global market volatility.

ECCP President Paulo Duarte said the country is in a position to move beyond participation and take a more active leadership role in agricultural transformation, especially with the European Union as a potential long-term partner.

“The Philippines has the opportunity not only to participate in dialogue, but to lead by example in agricultural transformation, and the European Union can be a strong partner,” Duarte said, adding that the potential conclusion of the EU–Philippines Free Trade Agreement could unlock new investment and modernization pathways.

The forum placed strong emphasis on technology adoption, climate-responsive farming systems, and value chain development across crops, livestock, and fisheries as key drivers of long-term sector growth.

Philippine Coconut Authority Administrator and CEO Dr. Dexter R. Buted pointed to the role of European expertise in accelerating transformation, particularly in improving productivity and connecting farmers to more competitive markets.

He stressed that strengthening farmers through sustainable production systems is no longer optional, but essential for long-term sector survival.

Government officials echoed the need for stronger policy support and investment in sector resilience.

Livestock Undersecretary Dr. Constante Palabrica of the Department of Agriculture said public intervention remains necessary to improve competitiveness and stabilize production systems, noting the livestock industry’s growing role in agricultural development.

A broader shift toward coordinated financing and system-wide reform was also underscored by former agriculture secretary and lawmaker Atty. Arthur C. Yap, who pointed to rising energy and input costs as key pressures on farm sustainability.

“For agriculture to be sustainable, especially in these critical times of spiralling energy and input costs, we must have a sustainable way to finance agriculture,” Yap said.

Department of Agriculture Undersecretary Ching Caballero, meanwhile, emphasized the need to move beyond resilience framed only as survival, and instead build systems capable of adapting and evolving through shocks.

“Endurance is no longer enough, we must build resilience: systems that not only survive shocks, but adapts, regenerates, and thrives,” Caballero said.

He also highlighted the importance of community-based approaches and traditional knowledge in strengthening agricultural systems, noting that resilience is already embedded in local farming practices and biodiversity.

From the regional business sector, ASEAN Business Advisory Council Executive Director Anthony Patrick Chua underscored the role of private sector leadership in scaling agricultural transformation across Southeast Asia.

“We want to feed our region competitively and sustainably... Through private sector leadership, we can transform ASEAN into a global agricultural powerhouse,” Chua said.

Speakers also stressed that no single model fits all agricultural systems, with Bangsamoro Director General for Agriculture Services Engr. Ismail A. Guiamel calling for approaches that integrate science, cultural context, and indigenous knowledge.

The forum also featured contributions from European Union Ambassador Massimo Santoro, along with representatives from agribusiness and research institutions, reinforcing the cross-sector nature of the discussions.

Organizers said the forum served as a platform for aligning policy direction, investment priorities, and innovation efforts as the Philippines seeks to strengthen its agricultural base amid shifting global conditions.