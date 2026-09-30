The initiative builds on more than two dozen PEZA-registration cases assisted since 2022, including six investors supported after the EaseBiz model was formalized in 2025.

Under the program, investors receive a coordinated point of support for mapping registration procedures, preparing documents, tracking pending requirements and facilitating communication between locators, Aboitiz Economic Estates and PEZA.

The next phase will align the support process with the PEZA The One Portal System (PTOPS), while expanding investor education and engagement across the participating teams.

Aboitiz Economic Estates will also explore extending registration assistance to requirements involving the Securities and Exchange Commission and other government agencies, subject to appropriate arrangements and service partners.

“PEZA remains committed to enhancing ease of doing business in our ecozones so that investor confidence translates into concrete projects, quality jobs, and increased exports,” PEZA Director General Tereso O. Panga said.

He added that the partnership with Aboitiz Economic Estates and opportunities linked to the Luzon Economic Corridor are intended to strengthen investment facilitation and regulatory services.

Aboitiz Economic Estates President and CEO Rafael Fernandez de Mesa said investment readiness requires more than industrial land, citing infrastructure, utilities, talent, regulatory guidance and continuing support as other factors.

“Investment readiness comes from bringing together the full set of conditions investors need: industrial land, infrastructure, reliable utilities, talent, regulatory guidance and continuing support,” Fernandez de Mesa said.

PEZA and Aboitiz Economic Estates, through LIMA Land Inc., formalized the continuation of their collaboration under PEZA’s Investment Promotion Partnership Program.

The expanded EaseBiz model is intended to complement Aboitiz Economic Estates’ existing industrial infrastructure and estate services while helping investors move from registration and site establishment toward actual operations.