Fashion ‘finds’ inspired by ‘Emily in Paris’ return to Rome

A limited capsule tied to Emily in Paris Season 5 has just dropped, blending the show’s playful, romantic aesthetic with a new wave of accessories inspired by its return.
The release includes reimagined versions of two classic Baguette bags and a Peekaboo-style bag, all styled with a tapestry-like fabric featuring a mix of signature motifs and retro polka-dot energy. Color pairings lean into soft, fashion-forward contrasts like brown with pink and dove with mint green.
Framed as pieces “coded” to the series of Fendi, the collection echoes the show’s shift into Roman settings, with its signature mix of fantasy fashion and polished escapism—complete with standout bag moments seen across iconic locations in the upcoming season.