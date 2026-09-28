“Going to school may not always be possible for patients with chronic health conditions, but learning does not have to stop,” Gan said.

The program will initially involve three schools and four teachers, with lessons delivered to eligible patients based on their medical condition and treatment schedules.

The program covers hospitalized school-age children, out-of-school children receiving medical care, chronically ill or hospital-bound patients, and long-term patients who cannot attend formal school. Participation will require medical clearance from the attending physician.

Instruction may be conducted through modular learning, bedside teaching, small-group sessions or blended and online learning, depending on the child’s condition.

Meanwhile, the ALS component will include the Basic Literacy Program, Accreditation and Equivalency for elementary and junior high school, and regular junior and senior high school.

“ALS naman may materials talaga 'yan, Ang difference of ALS sa regular curriculum is tailor-made 'yun sa learner style, depende sa schedule ng learners,” said Angara.

Asked about support for the teachers currently volunteering under the program, Angara said DepEd would look for ways to recognize their work.

Expansion still uncertain

The immediate rollout,however, covers only a small group of schools and teachers, while DepEd and PCMC have yet to determine how far the hospital-based model can be expanded.

Gan said the initial focus would be on outpatient patients who regularly visit PCMC for treatment, including children undergoing chemotherapy and dialysis.

“Marami pa po tayo in-patient,” she told reporters in an ambush interview, indicating that the program could eventually have to accommodate children confined in the hospital for longer periods.

But the number of patients who can be served will depend partly on the number of teachers DepEd can provide, Gan said.

Asked whether DepEd plans to expand the program beyond the three initial schools, Angara said the department would first see how the pilot performs.

“Well, we'll see. We'll see how it works out. Kasi sa ngayon three partner schools so maybe we can do more schools. Kasi 'yung PCMC nationwide 'yan eh. So 'yung mga bata dito galing sa lahat ng eskwelahan,” Angara said after the signing.