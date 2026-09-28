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The inaugural Los Baños Bamboo Trade Fair officially opened today, September 28, at the Municipal Activity Area, featuring a three-day showcase of local bamboo crafts, sustainable products, and technology-driven innovations in celebration of Philippine Bamboo Month.
Hon. Mayor Neil Andrew N. Nocon, Hon. Vice Mayor Marlo PJ Alipon, Hon. Muriel Laisa B. Dizon, Hon. Leren Mae M. Bautista, Hon. Rand Edouard R. De Jesus, Hon. Myla E. Alinsunurin, and Hon. Jay A. Rolusta attended and expressed their support for the event. The program also included messages from Dr. Merlyn Rivera of Bamboo Professionals Inc., Ms. Mary Grace Flores of Lastic Philippines, Mr. Fernando C. Pitorgue Jr. of DOST-FPRDI, Dr. Christine Santiago of DOST-PCAARRD, Regional Director Ms. Emelita P. Bagsit of DOST 4A CALABARZON, and Mr. Edgardo Manda of the Philippine Bamboo Foundation. In their messages, they highlighted the importance of collaboration among the government, academe, research institutions, private sector, and bamboo stakeholders.
The program was followed by a ceremonial ribbon untying, which served as the official opening of the trade fair, before proceeding with a tour of the exhibitors' booths. Participants included UPLB BIOTECH, DOST-PCAARRD, DENR-ERDB, Lastic Philippines, RolyoLikha at Iba Pa Handicrafts, Marilyn Bamboo Basket Handicrafts, Buenavita Food Products & Integrated Farm, and Tatag Bamboo. The booths displayed various bamboo products and handicrafts, as well as innovations and technologies demonstrating how bamboo can be maximized as a versatile and sustainable material.
Beyond showcasing products, the trade fair also served as a platform to recognize the creators and advocates of bamboo-based products and innovations. By providing space for exhibitions and product showcases, participants were given the opportunity to introduce their products to a wider audience and connect with other stakeholders. Such activities also help raise awareness about the various possibilities that can be developed from bamboo, ranging from traditional handicrafts to modern applications and market-ready products.
The event was made possible through the leadership of the Office of Hon. Muriel Laisa B. Dizon, in partnership with exhibitors and sponsors Big Belly’s, Bonchon, Selina’s, Eatsumo Teri Haus, Westea, Dalcielo, Lastic Philippines, and The Eco Shift.
The first-ever Los Baños Bamboo Trade Fair is open to the public from September 28 to 30, 2026, at the Municipal Activity Area. Los Baños residents and visitors are invited to explore the exhibits, discover bamboo products and bamboo-based innovations, and support local exhibitors and other participants as part of the Philippine Bamboo Month celebration in Los Baños.
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