“This is very welcome news for Philippine exporters. The EU is a major and high-value market, and an FTA can give our exporters greater market access, more predictable trading conditions, and a stronger platform for expanding Philippine products and services in Europe,” PHILEXPORT president Sergio R. Ortiz-Luis Jr. said.

Ortiz-Luis said the next priority should be ensuring that the eventual agreement provides commercially competitive market access for Philippine products with strong export potential.

He particularly highlighted the need to help MSMEs comply with European standards, build production capacity and establish links with European buyers and supply chains.

“We hope the final agreement will translate into real opportunities on the ground, especially for our MSMEs. We need to help Philippine businesses meet EU standards, strengthen their capacity, and connect them with European buyers and value chains. The agreement should not only open the door—it should enable more Filipino enterprises to walk through it,” he said.

PHILEXPORT also said closer trade relations with the EU could help the Philippines diversify its export markets and strengthen its participation in global value chains amid continuing trade uncertainties.

The Philippines and EU have instructed their negotiators to complete the remaining work needed for the formal conclusion of the agreement.