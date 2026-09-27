The project will serve a 4,191-hectare road influence area covering agricultural communities producing high-value vegetables and coffee.

The investment is financed through a P248.7-million World Bank loan, with P31.1 million each from the national government and the local government unit.

Agriculture Secretary Francisco P. Tiu Laurel Jr. said farm-to-market roads are essential to connecting farmers with markets while reducing the cost of moving agricultural goods.

“Road projects are crucial in giving our farmers direct market access, reducing production and transport costs, and ensuring food security,” Laurel said. “By bridging remote farmlands to commercial hubs, we lower consumer food prices, curb everyday expenses, and power sustainable rural development nationwide.”

The project targets a 50% reduction in travel time and transport losses, a 25% decline in agricultural hauling costs and a 17% reduction in input transport expenses.

It also aims to support a 2% annual increase in traffic volume, alongside yearly expansion of tomato production areas by 2% and coffee cultivation areas by 1%.

The road is expected to benefit 251 indigenous peoples households, 192 farming families and 1,078 residents in the barangays of Pangawan and Banao.

DA Undersecretary Arrey A. Perez led the groundbreaking ceremony with Nueva Vizcaya Rep. Timothy Joseph E. Cayton, Gov. Jose V. Gambito and Kayapa Mayor Elizabeth D. Balasya.

The project is intended to strengthen the area’s agricultural supply chain and provide rural communities with more reliable access to commercial centers.