Under its accelerated scenario, the sector could add $10.2 billion in revenue and 250,000 jobs from 2025 levels. A slower-growth scenario would still lift revenue to $43.3 billion, although employment could decline from 1.89 million to 1.85 million.

IBPAP President and CEO-designate Celeste Ilagan said reaching the upper end of the outlook would require coordinated action among industry, government and academe.

“We are entering the most decisive stretch of this roadmap,” Ilagan said. “The upper end of our 2028 outlook is completely within reach, but only if industry, government, and academe move together with real urgency.”

AI adoption is expanding across the sector, although broader enterprise deployment remains limited by talent readiness, legacy systems, data quality, governance, security and return-on-investment concerns.

IBPAP’s Enterprise-Based Education and Training program, in partnership with TESDA and DICT, has reached 25,500 learners through 164 programs across 24 companies and secured more than P100 million for industry training.

The group has also identified Japan, Australia and New Zealand, Canada, North America and Europe as priority markets, while advancing initiatives on artificial intelligence, ease of doing business and cybersecurity.

IBPAP recently released a voluntary Ethical AI Use and Risk Governance Policy Framework covering governance, data protection, workforce transition and incident response.

“Responsible AI should not slow innovation,” Ilagan said, adding that the framework is intended to help companies adopt AI while maintaining client trust.

Growth is expected to be concentrated in global capability centers, healthcare information management, banking and financial services, as well as AI operations, model evaluation, data services, animation and game development.

IBPAP said the AI-Enabled Digital Filipino Worker will be central to the industry’s next phase, combining AI and industry expertise with judgment, empathy and leadership.

Outgoing IBPAP President and CEO Jack Madrid said the sector must now translate its shift toward higher-value work into capabilities at scale.

“The next chapter belongs to the AI-Enabled Digital Filipino Worker,” Madrid said.