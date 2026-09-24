The program, developed under the direction of Toyota Motor Corp., is intended to standardize after-sales training across markets based on Toyota’s competency requirements.

Toyota Motor Asia selected TMP after assessing the expertise of its Filipino instructors, as well as its facilities and training equipment.

Four body repair instructors from Toyota affiliates in Indonesia, Laos, Thailand and Pakistan joined the initial training, which combined classroom instruction with practical exercises.

The regional training program is set to run until 2029.

Under the current arrangement, TMP will conduct three training courses during the program’s first year for instructors from Toyota affiliates across Asia.

TMP said the initiative expands the role of Filipino trainers in the regional automotive industry while strengthening their own technical and instructional capabilities.

This year, TMP’s body, paint and estimation team also earned Toyota certifications in Paint Instructor Course Step 1 and Estimation Instructor Course Step 1.

Additional training for Toyota, Masters and Professional certifications is scheduled through 2027.

The program follows TMP’s six-medal haul at the Toyota 2026 Asia Pacific Skills Contest in August.