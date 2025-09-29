IVF deal diversifies Filinvest REIT lineup

Filinvest REIT Corp. (FILRT) is expanding its tenant mix with the entry of Conceive IVF Manila, a Japan-based leader in assisted reproductive technology (ART), at the Filinvest One Building in Muntinlupa City.

The Gotianun-led firm said in a stock exchange report on Monday that the lease deal supports its strategy of partnering with industry leaders that provide specialized, high-value services.

“This collaboration also reflects our dedication to offering spaces that cater to the evolving needs of various industries,” Filinvest REIT Corp. President and CEO Maricel Brion-Lirio said.

Conceive IVF Manila, along with Kato Repro Biotech Center in Makati, is part of Kato Medical Group Philippines, backed by Japan’s Kato Ladies Clinic (KLC), a unit of the TOWAKO Group with over 30 years of expertise in ART.

Kenki Okumura, Managing Director of Conceive IVF Manila, said: “We are excited to expand in the Philippines and collaborate with Filinvest REIT.

Our new facility at Filinvest One will enable us to deliver enhanced fertility care and create a supportive environment for individuals and families in South Metro Manila.”

Filinvest One is one of FILRT’s 16 Grade A buildings in Northgate Cyberzone. It is located along Alabang-Zapote Road with direct access to the Skyway and South Luzon Expressway, and is EDGE Zero Carbon-certified, in line with FILRT’s focus on sustainability.