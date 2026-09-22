The minority leader argued that LLRN, though a mega government project, did not submit feasibility and environmental studies to the PRA. Yet it is not subject to the same level of scrutiny as Taguig projects, suggesting double standards.

“I’m trying to see, sir, if you’re doing selective justice here. You have two projects. One is more than 10 times bigger. One is 10 times smaller. Same proponent,” Cayetano pointed out as the Senate committee on finance scrutinized the PRA's proposed budget for 2027.

PRA Assistant General Manager Joseph John Literal told the Taguig lawmaker that the agency had already requested further details on LLRN and clarified whether it involves reclamation.

“They answered that it’s just a road network. And they are making sure through PRA that there would be no reclamation,” Literal said.

“So in your opinion, it's not a reclamation?” Cayetano asked. “It's a reclamation,” Literal replied.

“Then why didn’t you issue a cease-and-desist? Because it’s not in Taguig?” Cayetano pressed further.

Several reclamation projects in Taguig were halted following CDOs issued by DPWH Secretary Vince Dizon in August. The same was issued upon the order of the Office of the President through the PRA.

The CDOs stemmed from the independent findings of Senator Ping Lacson’s office linking the projects to illegal reclamation works, which Cayetano denied.

Lacson had claimed that unpermitted reclaimed areas in Taguig are subject to forfeiture, whether they belong to the local government or to private individuals or entities.

“When I asked you about the Laguna Lake Road Network, you simply asked the DPWH, and they replied that there was no reclamation. What do you call that?” Cayetano asked.

Literal was about to reply, but he was not able to finish what he was saying because Cayetano butted in.

“What do you call that, sir? Answer my question, please,” Cayetano pressed for a response. “Do you have jurisdiction over LLRN or not? If you have, then you have to stop all of the legal reclamation.”

Literal explained that the DPWH has already committed to realign and redesign the LLRN, but Cayetano dismissed it, accusing the PRA of turning a blind eye.

“Sir, you're ignoring it now. You're not asking them to stop it,” Cayetano said.

“Sir, we are now coordinating,” Literal responded, but he was cut off again.

“No, no, no, no. You're not coordinating. You do not have a letter to cease-and-desist. You do not have a letter to show cause,” Cayetano insisted.

Cayetano also questioned whether the PRA initiated efforts to stop the Pasig River Esplanade, arguing that building structures hanging over the river should logically be considered reclamation under PRA’s jurisdiction.

Literal said the Pasig rehabilitation project did not obtain a permit from the PRA, adding that it was not a reclamation project as it is elevated on a structure on stilts.

“I support the LLRN, and I support the Pasig [rehabilitation]. Malacañang is doing a very good job with that. This is what I want to point out: when it comes to the Taguig Lakeshore, you scrutinize every detail. But when it comes to Pasig River, you don’t. But when it comes to other parts of Laguna Lake, you don’t,” Cayetano lamented.

President Marcos Jr. launched the third phase of the Pasig River Esplanade in February. The P18-billion project was dubbed the “Pasig Bigyang Buhay Muli,” designed to transform the neglected river into a public park, tourism hub, and economic zone.

The 25-kilometer stretch crosses five cities—Manila, Mandaluyong, Makati, Pasig, and Taguig.

Cayetano argued that the PRA failed to coordinate properly with the Taguig local government and stakeholders, pointing out that the issue of alleged illegal reclamation projects in the city could have been resolved through dialogue had the PRA not addressed it with the media.

Earlier, Lacson cited evidence linking Cayetano to “illegal” reclamation projects along Taguig’s lakeshore development that purportedly lacked the required permits from agencies including the Department of Environment and Natural Resources.

He tapped the PRA and Laguna Lake Development Authority to take action against Taguig, resulting in several reclamation projects there being halted.

Cayetano has denied allegations of illegal “private” reclamation in Taguig along Lagude Bay, asserting that the city's projects are either entirely government-owned public parks or flood-mitigation projects executed through coordination between past and current administrations.

The two senators have been locked in a verbal row and have traded accusations since May, following Cayetano’s ouster as the Senate president.