Banawa, remembered for her distinctive voice and songs that became part of the Filipino pop music landscape, eventually stepped away from show business and began building a different life abroad. Starting again, she admitted, was far from easy.

“When I left the Philippines, I also left behind a career that I loved,” Banawa shared.

Moving to another country meant facing an unfamiliar chapter without the certainty that came with the career she had already established back home.

“Starting over in a new country was not easy. There were moments of uncertainty, sacrifice, and countless long days,” she continued.

Instead of allowing those challenges to stop her, Banawa embraced a new direction and eventually pursued a career in nursing. Her journey became one of reinvention as she transitioned from performing before audiences to working in healthcare.

Through the difficulties, she held on to the belief that beginning again could lead her toward something equally meaningful.

“I believed that every new beginning could lead to a greater purpose,” she said.

The recognition now serves as another milestone in Banawa’s journey as a Filipino migrant—one that required her to leave the familiarity of show business, adjust to life in another country and establish herself in an entirely different profession.

While music remains an important part of her story, Banawa’s latest honor celebrates another side of her life: the courage to start over and find a new purpose far from home.