Carol Banawa pays touching tribute amid mother’s cancer fight

“Mama ko, I never thought I would see you in this state,” Banawa wrote. “You were always so vibrant, so kikay — always wanting to look your best, always so put together with your clothes, your makeup, and your perfume.”

She went on to describe the heartbreak their family has been carrying while witnessing her mother’s condition worsen.

“And now, watching you slowly waste away as the cancer takes over your body is one of the most painful things we have ever had to endure. Ang sakit sakit, Mama. Ang hirap hirap makita ka na ganito,” she shared.

Banawa also acknowledged the emotional weight of preparing for the inevitable, saying their family understands that her mother may soon finally find peace after enduring pain and suffering.

“Deep inside, we also know that you are getting close to finally being free from all the pain and suffering. Malapit ka nang magpahinga. Malapit mo nang makasama sina Papa at Kuya,” she wrote.

Despite the grief, the singer emphasized how much of who they are today came from their mother’s love, sacrifices, and strength.

“We exist, we endure, and we love because of how deeply you loved and raised us. We are who we are because of you,” Banawa expressed. “Every good part of us carries pieces of your strength, your sacrifices, your kindness, and your unconditional love.”

She ended her tribute with a promise that their mother’s love would remain with them no matter what happens next.

“And when you are tired and ready to rest, it’s okay. We will carry your love with us for the rest of our lives,” she said.

Just days before sharing the emotional letter, Banawa also honored her mother during Mother’s Day, describing the occasion as especially meaningful for their family this year.