“However, alias “Alex” allegedly failed to comply with the terms and conditions of their agreement, prompting the victim to request that the vehicle be placed on alarm,” the QCPD report stated.

DACU personnel conducted follow-up investigation and verification to locate the vehicle.

During the course of the investigation, operatives learned that the vehicle had incurred a Non-Contact Apprehension (NCAP) violation in Makati City and was reportedly in the possession of a medical professional.

The operating team subsequently located the vehicle parked in front of a veterinary hospital along Primo Cruz, Mandaluyong City on 23 September.

“A doctor reportedly disclosed that she had acquired the vehicle from alias “Alex” in May 2026 for PHP650,000.00,” QCPD reported.

The doctor voluntarily surrendered the vehicle to the DACU for proper documentation and disposition with the QCPD continuing to conduct verification and investigation into the circumstances surrounding the vehicle’s transfer and acquisition, including the possible involvement of other individuals.