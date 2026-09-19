The payouts cover eight regions hit by successive weather disturbances, including Typhoons Luis, Maymay, Neneng and Pilandok, as well as Habagat.

Agriculture Secretary Francisco P. Tiu Laurel Jr. said quick insurance payments are critical to helping producers restore damaged farms and resume operations.

“We need to get these insurance payments to our farmers and fisherfolk as quickly as possible. They need the money to get back on their feet, recover from the damage and return to production. That recovery is important not only for their earnings but also for our country’s food security,” Tiu Laurel said.

MIMAROPA received the largest regional payout at P41.097 million for 2,721 beneficiaries, followed by Central Luzon with P21.019 million for 1,435 beneficiaries and CALABARZON with P9.893 million for 1,395 claimants.

Rice farmers accounted for the largest share of payments, receiving P53.755 million across 4,972 beneficiaries. Corn claims reached P23.933 million for 2,396 farmers, while livestock payouts totaled P15.737 million for 1,100 beneficiaries.

High-value crops received P8.635 million for 1,907 claimants, while fisheries claims reached P1.193 million for 137 beneficiaries. Another P853,000 covered 84 claims involving non-crop agricultural assets.

PCIC President Jovy Bernabe said faster settlements can help maintain confidence in agricultural insurance and allow producers to finance their next production cycle.

“We need to assure PCIC clients that their insurance claims will be immediately settled. Insurance must provide support when farmers and fisherfolk need it most, so they can recover and return to productive activity without unnecessary delay,” Bernabe said.