Fyang Smith and JM Ibarra are ready to revisit the complicated romance of June and Ping as “Will You Fake Marry Me?” officially heads into its second season.
The iWant series will bring the popular onscreen pair back together for a fresh chapter that promises to shake up the relationship their characters built in the first season.
Smith plays June, a resourceful grocery promodizer whose life takes an unexpected turn when an inheritance comes with an unusual requirement: she must enter into an arranged marriage with Ping, portrayed by Ibarra. Her unlikely partner is a serious and career-driven CEO, creating a clash of personalities that gradually develops into something more.
With their unconventional setup already opening the door to romance, Season 2 is expected to explore what happens next for June and Ping as new circumstances test their connection.
Joining Smith and Ibarra in the returning series are Emilio Daez, Cris Villanueva and Matet de Leon.
Theodore Boborol is back at the helm as director.
While the premiere date for the new season has yet to be announced, viewers can catch up on June and Ping’s story as the complete first season of “Will You Fake Marry Me?” remains available on iWant.