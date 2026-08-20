Fyang Smith and JM Ibarra are ready to revisit the complicated romance of June and Ping as “Will You Fake Marry Me?” officially heads into its second season.

The iWant series will bring the popular onscreen pair back together for a fresh chapter that promises to shake up the relationship their characters built in the first season.

Smith plays June, a resourceful grocery promodizer whose life takes an unexpected turn when an inheritance comes with an unusual requirement: she must enter into an arranged marriage with Ping, portrayed by Ibarra. Her unlikely partner is a serious and career-driven CEO, creating a clash of personalities that gradually develops into something more.