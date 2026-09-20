The Philippines’ balance of payments (BOP) deficit widened by roughly 9.3 percent to $5.9 billion in the first eight months of 2026, as the country continued to run a trade deficit and recorded net outflows from foreign portfolio investments.

Data from the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) showed the January-to-August deficit was larger than the $5.4 billion shortfall recorded in the same period last year. The country posted a $596 million BOP deficit in August alone.

RCBC Chief Economist Michael Ricafort said the August deficit was “the narrowest in two months or since June 2026,” but marked a reversal from the $359 million surplus recorded in the same month a year earlier.

“[T]his could reflect the continued trade deficit/net imports amid relatively higher global crude oil prices that increased the country's import bill, [as well as] volatility in the global financial markets that led to some foreign portfolio investment outflows after the 60-day interim US-Iran deal lapsed on 17 August 2026, as a new US-Iran peace deal/talks remained elusive,” he said.

The BOP measures the Philippines’ transactions with the rest of the world. The year-to-date deficit was partly offset by continued inflows from overseas Filipino remittances, foreign borrowings by the national government, trade in services and foreign direct investments.