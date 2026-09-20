Philippine Society of Exploration Geophysicists and Mining Engineers National President Felizardo Gacad Jr. and Philippine Institute of Chemical Engineers National President Engr. Dennis Pagud highlighted Arcilla’s experience in both nuclear science and regulation.

"Since the Director General of PhilATOM by law requires a professional who is not only knowledgeable about aspects of nuclear science and technology AND nuclear regulations, we strongly recommend Dr. Arcilla for the position because there is practically no one else in the country who has simultaneously nuclear and regulatory experience," they said in their respective statements.

Society of Metallurgical Engineers of the Philippines President Engr. Hilbert M. Cárdenas also cited Arcilla’s experience in critical minerals and the energy transition, noting the role of nuclear science in mineral characterization, materials processing and resource management.

Arcilla served as PNRI executive director from 2017 to 2026. During his tenure, the institute was described as DOST’s most prolific research institution based on the volume of peer-reviewed scientific publications among its 19 member agencies.

Role in PhilATOM law

Philippine Society for Nondestructive Testing President Dr. June Raymond Mariano highlighted Arcilla’s role in drafting and advocating for the Philippine Atomic Energy Law.

"For decades, predecessor bills stalled in Congress due to competing priorities and public ambivalence. Dr. Arcilla provided the legislative coalition, technical authority, and socio-political engagement needed to pass the law, aligning Philippine regulatory standards with International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) norms," Mariano said.

University of the Philippines-National Institute of Geological Sciences Director Dr. Noelynna Ramos also cited Arcilla’s expertise in geotechnical engineering, volcanology and nuclear waste disposal, as well as his experience as an expert witness in Supreme Court and international arbitration cases.

The organizations endorsing Arcilla include the Society of Metallurgical Engineers of the Philippines, Philippine Society of Exploration Geophysicists and Mining Engineers, Philippine Institute of Chemical Engineers, Philippine Society of Nuclear Medicine, Philippine College of Radiology, Philippine Society for Nondestructive Testing and UP Diliman's National Institute of Geological Sciences.

Marcos signed Republic Act No. 12305, or the Philippine National Nuclear Energy Safety Act, in September 2025, establishing PhilATOM as a quasi-judicial body responsible for regulating nuclear energy and radiation-related activities.

Under the law, PhilATOM is tasked with protecting people and the environment from the harmful effects of ionizing radiation, issuing licenses for nuclear-related activities and ensuring compliance with international commitments.

The agency will also regulate the transport, storage and disposal of radioactive materials and coordinate with the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council on nuclear emergency preparedness.