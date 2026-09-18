“If our busway carousel has no funding, we can say that the first ones who will suffer are the commuters using the busway carousel.

We are talking about roughly 63 million passengers annually. These are the people who really rely on the busway,” Lopez said during the Senate Subcommittee on Finance hearing on the DOTr’s proposed 2027 budget.

“If we were to compare it, using the busway carousel is even better than using private cars. This is one of the few remaining instances where commuters have an advantage over private cars,” he added.

The DOTr is seeking P1.756 billion to continue improvements to the busway, including station modernization, accessibility facilities and security measures.

Without funding, Lopez said ongoing and planned upgrades could be put on hold, including facilities intended for senior citizens and persons with disabilities.

“If we cannot fund the busway, what happens to the busway stations we are building? What about the elevators and the small improvements for senior citizens and persons with disabilities? How do we keep our busway stations clean, and what happens to security? These need to be funded,” Lopez said.

The DOTr is rehabilitating EDSA Busway stations in Bagong Barrio, Balintawak and Guadalupe, while new stations are planned in Cubao, Magallanes and the Parañaque Integrated Terminal Exchange.

The DOTr was tasked with modernizing the EDSA Busway and improving its accessibility for commuters.

Senate Finance Subcommittee Chair JV Ejercito said the Senate would look for ways to fund the system.

“I agree that we really need the busway to be improved because it is a big help to commuters and ordinary citizens. You are right that this is one area where they have an advantage over private cars. And of course, we can see that a lot of people are using the busway system right now,” Ejercito said.