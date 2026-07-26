A cargo bus rammed into concrete barriers along the EDSA Busway near Quezon Avenue early Sunday morning, 26 July.
Authorities immediately began clearing the damaged barriers, while the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) deployed a tow truck to remove the bus from the scene. The vehicle sustained heavy front-end damage due to the impact.
The MMDA's initial investigation showed that the bus, which was carrying vegetables, had come from Abra. Authorities said the driver allegedly dozed off upon reaching Quezon City.
The driver was not injured in the incident but will face charges of reckless imprudence resulting in damage to property.
Heavy traffic was observed along the southbound lanes of EDSA near Quezon Avenue following the crash.