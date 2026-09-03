Metropolitan Manila Development Authority Chairman Romando Artes confirmed Thursday that the MMDA-marked vehicle flagged for unauthorized use of the EDSA Busway is the personal vehicle of MMDA General Manager Nicolas Torre III.

The Toyota Fortuner was earlier issued a show-cause order by the Land Transportation Office over its use of the busway and a license plate that investigators found did not match the vehicle’s registration. The plate was reportedly registered to an MMDA utility vehicle.