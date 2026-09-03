Metropolitan Manila Development Authority Chairman Romando Artes confirmed Thursday that the MMDA-marked vehicle flagged for unauthorized use of the EDSA Busway is the personal vehicle of MMDA General Manager Nicolas Torre III.
The Toyota Fortuner was earlier issued a show-cause order by the Land Transportation Office over its use of the busway and a license plate that investigators found did not match the vehicle’s registration. The plate was reportedly registered to an MMDA utility vehicle.
Torre has since surrendered the vehicle to the LTO, where it remains in custody pending investigation. The license of the vehicle’s assigned driver has also been suspended.
The driver and MMDA representatives have been summoned to an LTO hearing on 4 September over possible violations involving traffic signs and the use of number plates.