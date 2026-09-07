Castro said the funding is expected to speed up construction of the North-South Commuter Railway, which is designed to provide faster and more convenient transportation for commuters.

“This move will fast-track the movement of the North-South Commuter Railway System (NSCR) that would ease commuters’ travel time and would revitalize the country’s economic growth,” Castro said.

Under the proposed 2027 budget, P123.84 billion is earmarked for the NSCR, which will connect key areas in Metro Manila, Bulacan, Pampanga and Laguna.

Another P67.44 billion is proposed for Phase 1 of the Metro Manila Subway Project, which is expected to help ease traffic congestion in the National Capital Region.

Other proposed allocations include P1.17 billion for the LRT Line 1 Cavite Extension Project, P1.94 billion for the MRT Line 3 Rehabilitation Project and P603 million for the LRT Line 1 South Extension Project.

Castro said the administration is increasing investments in railway infrastructure to improve mobility, ease traffic congestion and support economic growth.

“This is the aim of the Marcos administration for every Filipino,” she said.