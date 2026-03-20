A LONG WAY

You feel it immediately: this system doesn’t care about you. Miss it and you’re finished. It will leave you standing there like a fool holding a ticket that means nothing anymore.

Of course, there’s the last-minute sprint to the washroom. Always one.

A person who hears “boarding now” and translates it to “you have time” like it’s Grab. A dangerous translation. A modern disease. The bullet train punishes that kind of thinking. Miss it and you’re done.

That’s progress. You’re not waiting for stragglers. Look back. You move forward, on time, every time. It’s beautiful in a very unforgiving way. A country telling you: keep up or get out.

I respected it. Maybe hated it a little.

Because, the day before, we had done the opposite.

We stood on a damp platform up in Alishan National Forest, looking at the old railway, and made a decision that made absolutely no sense.

We chose the slow way.

There was a bus. Of course, there was a bus. One hour down the mountain. Efficient. Sensible. The kind of option the bullet train would approve of. You get in, you get down. Move on.

We didn’t take it.

We took the train. Four hours. Nobody with a modern brain takes that deal. Four hours to do what a bus could do in one.