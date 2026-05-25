Taiwan outreach brings medical aid, culture to Manila community

It was held at the campus of Chiang Kai Shek College in partnership with Taiwan Association Inc. Philippines, the TAP Youth Chapter, Chinese General Hospital and Medical Center, the CGH Medical Center Social Development Foundation, Chiang Kai Shek College, and barangay representatives from Tondo, Manila.

The outreach program featured a free medical mission, health screenings, relief assistance, and Taiwanese cultural exchange activities aimed at serving grassroots communities.

Medical professionals from Chinese General Hospital and Medical Center provided free consultations, blood pressure checks, and basic healthcare services to around 400 residents, many of whom have limited access to medical care.

The Taiwan Association Inc. Philippines and its Youth Chapter also distributed “Taiwan Care Packs” to underprivileged families as part of the humanitarian effort.

Beyond medical services, the event introduced local residents to Taiwanese night market culture through interactive games such as ring toss and traditional pinball activities.

The cultural booths drew enthusiastic participation from children and parents, creating a festive atmosphere while promoting people-to-people exchanges between Taiwan and the Philippines.

Dustin Teng-shi Yang, minister of the Taipei Economic and Cultural Office in the Philippines, said Taiwan continues to uphold the “Taiwan Can Help” spirit through humanitarian assistance, medical outreach, and cultural engagement.

“It is encouraging to see Taiwanese youth, overseas Taiwanese organizations, and Philippine community groups working together to bring care and friendship directly into local communities,” Yang said.

Ramon Chuaying of Chinese General Hospital and Medical Center said the hospital was honored to collaborate with Taiwanese organizations in delivering healthcare services to underserved sectors in Manila.

TAP President Jia Hsieh described the activity as “more than a medical mission,” saying it reflected compassion, unity, and hope through collective community action.

Tan said the project aimed to bring “Taiwan’s warmth, kindness, and culture” into communities most in need while encouraging young people to participate in meaningful public service initiatives.

Among those present during the event were TAP Honorary President Frenny Lee, TAP Vice President Yu-Chou Lin, TAP Youth Chapter President Christine Hsieh, Secretary General Danny Kang, TECO Culture Center Director Eric Po-chih Chuang, and Deputy Director Florian Chen-Nan Chien.