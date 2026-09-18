NAGA CITY — Malacañang Palace has declared Friday, 18 September, a special non-working day in several towns in Camarines Sur and the municipality of San Pascual in Masbate as Naga City prepares for the culmination of the Peñafrancia Festival on Saturday, 19 September.

According to Proclamation No. 1444, Series of 2026, Friday is a special non-working day in the municipalities of Bombon, Bula, Calabanga, Camaligan, Canaman, Gainza, Libmanan, Magarao, Milaor, Minalabac, Ocampo, Pamplona, Pasacao, Pili, San Fernando and Siruma in Camarines Sur, as well as San Pascual in Masbate.

The proclamation said the declaration would “provide their constituents, government personnel, families, and visitors sufficient opportunity to participate in and support the cultural and civic activities associated with the Peñafrancia Festival, as well as ensure the orderly management of traffic in view of the expected influx of devotees and visitors.”