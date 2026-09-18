NAGA CITY — Malacañang Palace has declared Friday, 18 September, a special non-working day in several towns in Camarines Sur and the municipality of San Pascual in Masbate as Naga City prepares for the culmination of the Peñafrancia Festival on Saturday, 19 September.
According to Proclamation No. 1444, Series of 2026, Friday is a special non-working day in the municipalities of Bombon, Bula, Calabanga, Camaligan, Canaman, Gainza, Libmanan, Magarao, Milaor, Minalabac, Ocampo, Pamplona, Pasacao, Pili, San Fernando and Siruma in Camarines Sur, as well as San Pascual in Masbate.
The proclamation said the declaration would “provide their constituents, government personnel, families, and visitors sufficient opportunity to participate in and support the cultural and civic activities associated with the Peñafrancia Festival, as well as ensure the orderly management of traffic in view of the expected influx of devotees and visitors.”
The towns are all part of the Metro Naga Development Council, a partnership among local government units that pools efforts and resources with the private sector and national government agencies in Camarines Sur to address the immediate needs of communities and lay the groundwork for the long-term growth of the area.
On Saturday, devotees and pilgrims of Our Lady of Peñafrancia and El Divino Rostro (Holy Face) will bring the images home to the Minor Basilica and National Shrine of Our Lady of Peñafrancia through a fluvial procession along the Naga River.
Devotees and pilgrims will accompany the images on barges and boats from the Metropolitan Cathedral, marking the culmination of the weeklong religious feast.