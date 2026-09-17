A WALK THROUGH MANILA’S FINEST

Major Conrado B. Lazaro of the Manila Police District’s Community Affairs and Development Division leads students from Manila Learn Group Community Homeschool Global on a tour of the MPD’s Museum of Manila’s Finest on 17 September 2026. The museum showcases historical artifacts, memorabilia, and other items tracing the 125-year history of the Manila Police District and its role in maintaining peace and order in the city. The museum was inaugurated in 2026 as part of the MPD’s 125th founding anniversary.