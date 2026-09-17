An attempt to escape from correctional facilities run by the Bureau of Corrections (BuCor) using drones has little chance of success, according to BuCor Director General Gregorio Pio Catapang Jr., citing the noise produced by the devices and the extensive closed-circuit television (CCTV) systems installed in prisons.
Catapang made the statement in response to media queries about the possible use of drones in prison operations, particularly in escape attempts, the delivery of contraband or unauthorized surveillance of correctional facilities.
“All our Operating Prison and Penal Farms are no fly zones, and we have watch towers manned 24/7 which immediately alert our guards if there will be attempts to scape through drones aside from maingay ang drone at equipped naman ang ating facilities ng mga CCTV, so we can detect it at once,” he said.
Catapang said drones cannot operate near correctional facilities without attracting the attention of prison personnel and security systems. Their audible motors, particularly when flying at low altitudes, could immediately alert guards and other authorities.
CCTV cameras throughout correctional facilities further strengthen BuCor’s ability to detect suspicious activity by monitoring prison grounds, perimeters, buildings and restricted areas.
Catapang’s remarks came amid concerns over the potential use of increasingly accessible and affordable drones to deliver prohibited items, conduct surveillance or assist inmates in escape attempts.
While drones can fly over walls and other physical barriers, Catapang maintained that drone-assisted escapes remain unlikely because of the human and technological safeguards in place.
The issue is particularly significant as BuCor manages several large and highly populated correctional facilities, requiring not only physical barriers but also constant vigilance and improved monitoring systems.