An attempt to escape from correctional facilities run by the Bureau of Corrections (BuCor) using drones has little chance of success, according to BuCor Director General Gregorio Pio Catapang Jr., citing the noise produced by the devices and the extensive closed-circuit television (CCTV) systems installed in prisons.

Catapang made the statement in response to media queries about the possible use of drones in prison operations, particularly in escape attempts, the delivery of contraband or unauthorized surveillance of correctional facilities.

“All our Operating Prison and Penal Farms are no fly zones, and we have watch towers manned 24/7 which immediately alert our guards if there will be attempts to scape through drones aside from maingay ang drone at equipped naman ang ating facilities ng mga CCTV, so we can detect it at once,” he said.