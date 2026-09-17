Retired Supreme Court Associate Justice Antonio Carpio said they would seek recourse from the Supreme Court if Congress passes the House of Representatives’ anti-political dynasty bill in its current form.
Carpio said the measure, principally authored by Speaker Faustino “Bojie” Dy III and House Majority Leader Ferdinand Alexander “Sandro” Marcos, would not sufficiently prohibit political dynasties.
“If they pass this Speaker (Dy)-Sandro Marcos’ bill that was already approved by the House, right? We do not agree with that bill; we will go to the SC and say, this is not an anti-political dynasty law,” Carpio said in a radio interview.
He described the measure as one that would “legitimize” and “entrench” political dynasties.
The remarks came a day after the Supreme Court directed Congress to enact an anti-political dynasty law at the earliest opportunity, ruling that its failure to do so for 39 years constituted grave abuse of discretion. The Court left it to Congress to define political dynasties and determine the scope of the prohibition.
The House in June approved on third and final reading House Bill 8389, which would prohibit relatives up to the second degree of affinity or consanguinity from running for or occupying elective posts within the same jurisdiction.
Marcos has said the measure is not yet final and could still be amended during bicameral conference committee deliberations.
Carpio said they would pursue a people’s initiative for what he described as a “genuine anti-political dynasty law.”
The Constitution’s Article II, Section 26 mandates the prohibition of political dynasties “as may be defined by law.”anti-political dynasty law.”
“We do not agree with the Marcos bill passed by the House,” said in a radio interview.