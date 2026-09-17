Retired Supreme Court Associate Justice Antonio Carpio said they would seek recourse from the Supreme Court if Congress passes the House of Representatives’ anti-political dynasty bill in its current form.

Carpio said the measure, principally authored by Speaker Faustino “Bojie” Dy III and House Majority Leader Ferdinand Alexander “Sandro” Marcos, would not sufficiently prohibit political dynasties.

“If they pass this Speaker (Dy)-Sandro Marcos’ bill that was already approved by the House, right? We do not agree with that bill; we will go to the SC and say, this is not an anti-political dynasty law,” Carpio said in a radio interview.