Retired Supreme Court Associate Justice Antonio Carpio said only 21 senator-judges are currently qualified to vote in the impeachment trial of Vice President Sara Duterte.

In an interview with DZBB, Carpio said senators who are detained or have not taken their oaths should not be included in determining the denominator for the two-thirds voting threshold required to convict an impeached official.

He said the denominator should be based on the number of senators qualified to vote.