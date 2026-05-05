Janine Berdin releases powerful anthem ‘Palag Na ’To’

What makes Berdin’s involvement stand out is her genuine connection to the game. Beyond her music career, she is an active player of Mobile Legends: Bang Bang. This personal tie helped shape the song into something that reflects not just performance energy, but real in-game experience.

Berdin shared that the project is especially meaningful to her, as it brings together two passions she deeply connects with — music and gaming. She expressed excitement about finally releasing the track and hopes it resonates with players and fans who share the same competitive spirit.

According to Enzo Valdez, managing director of UMG Philippines, music adds a deeper emotional layer to gaming, enhancing every comeback, clash and victory.