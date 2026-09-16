QUIRINO PROVINCE — Quirino Gov. Dakila Carlo “Dax” Cua died Tuesday evening, 15 September, at the age of 48, prompting an outpouring of mourning across the province.

Cua’s death was confirmed by close associates and provincial government employees. As of Wednesday, his family and the provincial government had yet to publicly disclose the cause and circumstances of his death.

Cua spent more than two decades in public service, beginning his political career at age 23 when he was elected vice governor of Quirino in 2001. He served in the post until 2007 before winning his first term as governor that year.

He later represented Quirino’s lone congressional district from 2010 to 2019 before returning to the provincial capitol as governor in 2019.

Cua earned a degree in business administration from the University of the Philippines. He was the son of longtime public official Junie Cua and Maria Angela Enriquez-Cua.

During his nine years in the House of Representatives, Cua chaired the House Committee on Ways and Means and was involved in several major legislative measures.

He was the principal author of Republic Act 10230, which established Quirino State University through the integration of three higher education institutions, and was also a principal author of the Tax Reform for Acceleration and Inclusion law.

After returning as governor in 2019, Cua pursued programs focused on livelihood, tourism and economic development in the province.

Cua also held leadership positions in national organizations of local government officials, including as president of the Union of Local Authorities of the Philippines and national chairman of the League of Provinces of the Philippines.

Following Cua’s death, Vice Gov. Julius Caesar “Jojo” Vaquilar is set to succeed him as governor under the succession provisions of the Local Government Code. The highest-ranking member of the Sangguniang Panlalawigan will succeed Vaquilar as vice governor.

Details of Cua’s wake and memorial services have yet to be announced.