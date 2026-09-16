The agreement could eventually open financing opportunities for projects found to be feasible and commercially viable.

Under the MOU, the two parties will exchange knowledge, conduct quarterly discussions and undertake feasibility studies to assess potential developments. After the studies, Standard Chartered may recommend financing structures and other forms of support for viable projects.

“Having the backing of a leading international bank like Standard Chartered adds credibility to BCDA’s projects and marks a strong vote of confidence for Clark,” BCDA President and CEO Joshua M. Bingcang said.

“More importantly, partnerships like this can help mobilize the capital needed to move viable projects forward. This can ease the financing burden on the government and our private sector partners, while allowing us to pursue more projects that can generate investments, create jobs, and strengthen our communities,” he added.

Standard Chartered Philippines CEO Michelangelo Kho Samson said the bank, which has operated in the Philippines for 154 years, has supported infrastructure, power, water and technology projects for both the public and private sectors.

“We look forward to collaborating with BCDA to advance its sustainable development ambitions,” Samson said.