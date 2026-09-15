Police intercepted a Toyota Fortuner reported stolen in Amulung, Cagayan, and an accompanying vehicle at a border checkpoint in Santa Fe, Nueva Vizcaya, on September 14, authorities said.

The Fortuner was intercepted at about 6 p.m. in Dalton, Barangay Tactac, Santa Fe, by joint personnel of the 205th Maneuver Company of the Regional Mobile Force Battalion 2, Santa Fe Municipal Police Station, police intelligence units from Nueva Vizcaya and Cagayan, and the Nueva Vizcaya Highway Patrol Team.

Four people, identified only by the aliases “Roman,” “Sonny,” “Joel” and “Jules,” were intercepted in the two vehicles.

The incident was initially reported to the Amulung Municipal Police Station at about 12:20 p.m. by Rhod Carlo Vinagrera, 38, a Sangguniang Bayan member from Libertad, Abulug, Cagayan.

Vinagrera said his white 2026 Toyota Fortuner, bearing conduction sticker number HY408, was allegedly taken after he parked it in front of Motorline Trading Inc. in Barangay Centro, Amulung, at around 10:06 a.m. He said he had locked the vehicle before leaving the area and discovered it missing upon his return.

Police said CCTV footage showed a man wearing a black cap and black-and-gray shirt approaching the vehicle at about 10:32 a.m. and driving it southbound. Another camera later recorded the Fortuner near Barangay Babayuan, Amulung, with a gray Toyota Veloz bearing plate number NHK 1578.

Footage also showed a long-haired man in a black jacket transferring from the Fortuner to the gray vehicle before both vehicles continued in the same direction, according to police.

A search of the Fortuner led to the recovery of a black sling bag containing a Glock 19 Gen. 4 pistol loaded with 13 rounds of 9mm ammunition, as well as a wallet containing Vinagrera’s identification cards. Police also recovered four white folders and a black traveling bag containing clothing, a charger and medicines.

The items were inventoried at the scene in the presence of the intercepted individuals and a barangay kagawad. Police said the process was documented using an alternative recording device.

Investigators are also examining the Fortuner’s prior transactions. Police said the vehicle was reportedly acquired through a pasalo or rent-to-own agreement for P260,000 on September 6, then allegedly pawned to Vinagrera for P500,000 two days later with one spare key.

Authorities said the person identified as the vehicle’s registered owner was driving the Fortuner when it was intercepted, while the husband of a woman who allegedly facilitated the earlier transaction was among those riding in the gray vehicle.

The four individuals, the vehicles and the recovered items were brought to the Santa Fe Municipal Police Station for documentation, verification and further investigation.

Police Regional Office 2 Director Brig. Gen. Mariano C. Rodriguez commended the units involved, saying the interception demonstrated the importance of prompt reporting and coordination among police offices.