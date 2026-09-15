“These areas have been 100 percent penetrated by our response teams. A secondary sweep will be conducted to ensure the recovery of any remaining evidence and other materials relevant to the ongoing investigation,” Cayabyab said in a statement on 14 September.

About 65 percent of the vessel’s cargo hold has also been penetrated, with search operations continuing in the remaining sections.

Since Saturday, joint authorities have been siphoning water from the vessel’s engine room. The oily water mixtures collected so far have been transferred to 13 drums for proper handling.

The PCG has sent a demand letter to the shipping company directing it to immediately engage a competent salvor to conduct further siphoning operations.

The salvor will also assess the vessel’s structural integrity and overall condition, Cayabyab said.

The PCG will provide a legal team to assist victims and bereaved families with claims related to the incident.

“The Coast Guard continues to conduct its maritime safety investigation and maritime crime investigation to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident and determine possible liabilities,” Cayabyab said.

The PCG earlier reported that the confirmed death toll from the fire had risen to 76 after 41 additional charred remains were recovered on 12 September.

It said 12 people remained unaccounted for based on the vessel’s manifest, which listed 134 people on board.

The MV June Aster was en route from Manila to Coron when the fire broke out on 9 September.

PCG Commandant Adm. Ronnie Gavan has directed the deployment of available resources, including vessels, a helicopter and medical personnel, for the search and recovery operations.