The Palace official also reviewed the assistance already provided to the families and identified additional specialists and resources needed to expedite the identification of the victims.

Abalos joined the Philippine Coast Guard, the lead agency in the government response, as well as the Department of Social Welfare and Development, Philippine National Police, Armed Forces of the Philippines, Department of the Interior and Local Government, Bureau of Fire Protection and local government units at the briefing.

Officials reported that only five of the 76 confirmed fatalities had been identified. The remains of the other 71 victims were recovered “totally charred,” according to the PNP Crime Laboratory.

Forensic personnel are extracting molar teeth from the remains because dental tissue may still provide DNA samples that can be used for identification, according to the PNP Forensics Unit.

The PNP Forensics Unit requested additional forensic odontologists from the PNP National Headquarters, as only one specialist was initially available to perform the extraction procedure. Volunteer dentists have since begun assisting the Crime Laboratory.

The PNP also relayed to Abalos the need for support to expedite the transport of the specimens to its national headquarters, where they will undergo examination.

Abalos immediately called PNP chief Gen. Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. to ensure that agencies receive the necessary support to expedite the identification and transport of the victims.

“Napakahirap para sa mga pamilyang naghihintay at hindi maiuwi sa kani-kanilang himlayan ang kanilang mga mahal sa buhay na nasawi sa trahedya,” he added.

Abalos directed concerned agencies to maintain close coordination with local officials and provide families with regular and verified updates on the identification process and available government assistance.