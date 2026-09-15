“Currently, the proposal remains under review by the GCG, and we expect a decision to be out very soon,” Tengco said.

Once the GCG completes its review, it will endorse the proposal to the Office of the President for evaluation. If approved, an executive order will be issued to implement the separation, Tengco said.

“Should the President find merit in the proposal, an Executive Order will be issued to implement the separation of PAGCOR’s regulatory and commercial functions,” he said.

Tengco said the proposed decoupling would involve legal, financial, operational and human resource changes that would need to be carefully implemented.

PAGCOR has begun preparing for the proposed changes, including a possible shift toward focusing primarily on its regulatory functions, he said.

“This is not about how much we will generate. It is about strengthening PAGCOR, and with its strength, we can do our work better,” Tengco said.

He also cited a potential conflict in having PAGCOR regulate an industry in which it also operates.

“You do not want a regulator to regulate its own operations,” Tengco said.

Tengco noted that the gaming industry has changed since Casino Filipino was established, with the growth of private-sector licensees and electronic gaming prompting PAGCOR to reassess its commercial role.

“The reality is that the industry is evolving at an unprecedented pace, and nowhere is that transformation more visible than in Electronic Gaming,” he said.

“To remain competitive, institutions must evolve as rapidly as the industries they regulate,” he added.

Tengco said he hoped the proposal would secure the necessary approvals, describing the separation as a step toward creating a more focused gaming regulator.