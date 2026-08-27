The project will be undertaken as a public-private partnership among the Bases Conversion and Development Authority (BCDA), Korea Water Resources Corp. (K-Water), and Maynilad.

It will provide water supply and wastewater services within New Clark City for a contemplated 25-year period.

The venture provides Maynilad a long-term growth opportunity outside its existing service area while allowing it to capture future water demand as New Clark City draws more businesses, government facilities, and residents.

The investment could also support New Clark City’s development by providing the water and wastewater infrastructure needed to accommodate new commercial, residential, and institutional projects.

The venture originated from an unsolicited proposal jointly submitted by K-Water and Maynilad to BCDA.

Maynilad did not disclose the size of its investment, the estimated cost of the project, or the respective stakes of the partners. The company also did not provide a timetable for the development or start of operations.

The company currently operates the country’s largest water concession by population served, covering the West Zone of Greater Manila, including parts of Metro Manila and Cavite.

Its service area spans 17 cities and municipalities, including portions of Manila, Quezon City, and Makati, as well as Cavite City, Bacoor, Imus, Kawit, Noveleta, and Rosario.