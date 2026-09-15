Botswana Vice President Ndaba Nkosinathi Gaolathe is in the Philippines for talks on possible cooperation in the labor sector, the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) said Tuesday, 15 September.
Gaolathe, who also serves as Botswana’s finance minister, is on a working visit focused on potential partnerships in workforce development, technology-driven training programs, and opportunities for business and employment growth, according to DOLE.
Gaolathe and his delegation met with DOLE officials led by Labor Secretary Francis Tolentino at the Employees’ Compensation Commission headquarters on Tuesday.
Joining Tolentino were Undersecretaries Carmela Torres and Felipe Egargo Jr., as well as Assistant Secretaries Amuerfina Reyes, Catherine Parado, Jebb Lynus Cane and Julie Ann Chang-Lim.
During the meeting, Tolentino expressed DOLE’s support for possible public-private partnerships between the two countries.
The labor chief also emphasized the need for continuous skills development to keep workers abreast of digital transformation and the growing use of artificial intelligence.