Botswana Vice President Ndaba Nkosinathi Gaolathe is in the Philippines for talks on possible cooperation in the labor sector, the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) said Tuesday, 15 September.

Gaolathe, who also serves as Botswana’s finance minister, is on a working visit focused on potential partnerships in workforce development, technology-driven training programs, and opportunities for business and employment growth, according to DOLE.