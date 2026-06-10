Isabela eyes Botswana partnership on trade, agriculture, skills training

The discussions focused on potential collaboration in investment promotion, technical and vocational education and training (TVET), and economic development. Botswana officials also presented their National Development Plan 12 and Economic Transformation Programme, highlighting opportunities for international partnerships.

Both sides underscored the importance of equipping workers with industry-relevant skills, with Albano saying stronger cooperation in education and training could generate more employment opportunities and help build a competitive workforce.

The Botswana delegation also expressed interest in strengthening trade ties, including the possible export of beef products, which officials said could expand agricultural exchange and investment opportunities.

Albano noted that Botswana's globally recognized cattle industry offers valuable insights for Isabela. The southern African nation, home to about 1.9 million cattle and a population of 2.6 million, is among Africa's leading exporters of premium grass-fed beef under a tightly regulated system overseen by its Meat Commission.

Recognizing Isabela as one of the country's leading food-producing provinces, Albano invited Manatsha to visit the province and explore its agricultural potential firsthand.

The governor said deeper cooperation with Botswana could lead to joint initiatives on food security, climate resilience and sustainable development that would benefit farmers and rural communities in both Isabela and Botswana.